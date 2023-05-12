GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The victim in an early May stabbing died on Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Deshun Terrel Moore, 24, of Honea Path, died on Thursday from wounds he sustained in a stabbing on May 2.

On May 2, Greenville Police responded to an address on Guess Street in Greenville in reference to a stabbing. On scene they found Moore and he was transported to the hospital.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Friday and determined Moore died from a stab wound of the chest. His death is being ruled as a homicide.