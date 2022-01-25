Greenwood man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prison

by: Associated Press

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A Greenwood man has been arrested by a Georgia sheriff who says the man was trying to drop marijuana and other contraband into a state prison using a drone.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson says deputies were called to Telfair State Prison in McRae-Helena on Sunday.

They arrested Jon-Michael Austin, of Greenwood, finding him with a drone, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and fentanyl patches.

Austin is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled substance with intent to distribute and criminal attempt to introduce contraband.

A judge denied bail to Austin, who remained jailed Monday.

