Pastor faces sex charges involving a minor in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a pastor is facing sex charges involving a minor.

According to the incident report, the teen and her mother filed a report with the Greenwood Police Department about a “consensual relationship” she had with the pastor of her church. The teen told officers the “relationship” started when she was 15-years-old and continued until she was 18-years-old.

The teen told officers she had a sexual encounter with her pastor between June and July of 2018, according to the incident report.

Moses Leon Drafts, 47, of Batesburg, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.