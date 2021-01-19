Greenwood PD continues search for man wanted on multiple charges

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenwood Police are asking for the public’s help finding 46-year-old John William Earl Wilson, a man wanted for his alleged connection to a recent spree of crimes.

Police say it all started Jan. 10 when Wilson stole a TV from Carolina Liquidators.

“He broke in through a door, went in, tried to steal a TV,” Greenwood PD spokesman Officer Jonathan Link said. “He later came back and tried to steal an ATV off their back dock.”

Police say Wilson evaded law enforcement both times — the second of which happened on Jan. 13 — but the second time Wilson returned to Carolina Liquidators, the owner got a photo of his car and plates.

Police say Wilson committed additional crimes after his second pass at Carolina Liquidators.

“He then went around the corner to a store and ended up breaking into a vehicle, stealing a lady’s purse,” Link said. “Not two hours later, we were getting calls that he had run up several hundred dollars on her debit card.”

The police department says wilson currently has five warrants out for his arrest. However, detectives believe he could face more charges as evidence against him piles up.

“Our investigators have some other cases that they believe he’s probably the prime suspect in.”