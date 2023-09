GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood woman was charged on Monday for allegedly sneaking banned substances into a state prison.

According to the state department of corrections, Lativa Hill, of Greenwood, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and attempting to provide a prisoner with contraband after a search revealed approximately 15 strips of suboxone wrapped in a feminine hygiene product in her bag.

Prior to her arrest, Hill worked at the prison as a nursing assistant.