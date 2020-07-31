Greer Police continue to investigate Marquis Richey’s murder

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said they are continuing their investigation into the murder Marquis Richey.

7 News previously reported Marquis Richey, 28, of Greer, was shot on June 8 at about 12:45 a.m. after answering a knock on his door. His home was located in the 100 block of Will Street in Greer.

According to police, one or more people confronted Richey and an argument occurred before he was shot. Richey reportedly got back in the home and locked his doors after the shooting.

Richey was taken to Spartanburg Regional, where he died at about 2:45 a.m. during surgery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME or (864) 416-6618, or email cforrester@cityofgreer.org. Tipster may remain anonymous, and a cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.