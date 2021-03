GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Greer Police are asking for the public’s help following a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around Hampton Road and King Street and resulted in shots fired from a burgundy sedan with a sunroof towards the victim’s silver sedan.

Police said both vehicles eventually made it to the parking lot of Walmart at 14055 E Wade Hampton Blvd.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 864-877-7906.