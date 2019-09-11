Greer Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at McDonald’s on Hammett Bridge Rd.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police officers have been searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at McDonald’s.

Police said a man wearing a grey hoodie and a white towel over his face robbed the McDonald’s on Hammett Bridge Road at about 2 p.m.

He was driving an aqua 2012-2014 Toyota Camry with a large dent and black scuff marks on the driver side rear fender, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact the police department (864) 848-2151.