DEVELOPING: Man dies following shooting in Dollar General parking lot in Greenville Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – (UPDATE) The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man died Tuesday night after he was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General store near Ware Place.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Augusta Road.

Deputies arrived at the store to find Dallas K. Rosemond, 32, of Pelzer, had been shot at least once.

According to the coroner’s office, Rosemond was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died just before 9:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store