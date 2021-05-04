DEVELOPING: Man dies following shooting in Dollar General parking lot in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – (UPDATE) The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man died Tuesday night after he was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General store near Ware Place.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Augusta Road.

Deputies arrived at the store to find Dallas K. Rosemond, 32, of Pelzer, had been shot at least once.

According to the coroner’s office, Rosemond was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died just before 9:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

