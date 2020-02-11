Laurens Co. murder suspect arrested after multi-county chase that ended in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for murder and other charges out of Laurens County was taken into custody following a chase with law enforcement Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Mauldin Police Department officers tried to stop a vehicle believed to be driven by a wanted murder suspect — Hakeem Evans.

Hakeem Evans (From: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Evans was wanted for the shooting death of Rasham Walker, 32, that happened January 23 in Laurens County.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Evans stopped and got out of the vehicle and then reportedly carjacked a second vehicle.

Officers then tried to stop the second vehicle, but Evans refused to stop and a chase led the suspect and officers into Spartanburg County.

The chase ended when Evans got out of the second vehicle and ran into a wooded area off of Highway 29 and Interstate 85.

“Our agency, with assistance of multiple other agencies, established a perimeter for our canine and helicopter units, and the suspect was eventually located in a creek bed in the woods,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said in the release.

“I am grateful that no one was injured during the apprehension of this dangerous individual. It is unfortunate that Mr. Evans so callously took the life of another,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case and I greatly appreciate the assistance of other agencies involved in capturing Mr. Evans. I hope that the Walker family can breathe knowing that he is behind bars tonight.”

Evans is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime in Laurens County.

We reported earlier that several law enforcement agencies were in the area I-85 and Hwy 29 Tuesday afternoon.

Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes said earlier that his officers were assisting with a perimeter in the area.

Our 7 News crew at the scene saw a gray SUV being loaded onto a tow truck off of Highway 29.

Upward Star Center told us they had been advised to be on lockout while authorities are in the area.