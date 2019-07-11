Help Asheville PD find wanted man Devontae Gaines

Devontae Dequarius Gaines (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help locating a man wanted for several outstanding warrants.

Police said Devontae Dequarius Gaines, 26, has nine warrants fro exploitation of disabled/elder adult, misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense.

He also has numerous outstanding in Henderson and Buncombe counties, police said.

Gaines is about 6’3″ tall and weighs approximately 315 pounds, according to police. He has several tattoos, including ones on his arms that read “Thuggin”, “Zoe”, and “Vontae”. He has another one on his hand that reads “NEG”, police said.

Police said his last known address was in Hendersonville.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

