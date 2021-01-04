Help Asheville PD find wanted man Jacob Hall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help finding a man who they say is wanted on multiple charges.

Police said Jacob Keith Hall, 31, of Asheville, is wanted after officers responded to a home on Klondyke Avenue on Thursday for a reported breaking and entering and damage to the property.

Hall also has three outstanding warrants for his arrest that are unrelated to the Dec. 31 incident, police said.

The arrest warrants are for assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and larceny, according to the police department.

Police said Hall is about 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left hand that reads “Hall” and one his right hand that reads “Samuel.”

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can by texted by sending “TIP2APD” to 847411.