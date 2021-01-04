Help Asheville PD find wanted man Jacob Hall

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Keith Hall (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help finding a man who they say is wanted on multiple charges.

Police said Jacob Keith Hall, 31, of Asheville, is wanted after officers responded to a home on Klondyke Avenue on Thursday for a reported breaking and entering and damage to the property.

Hall also has three outstanding warrants for his arrest that are unrelated to the Dec. 31 incident, police said.

The arrest warrants are for assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and larceny, according to the police department.

Police said Hall is about 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left hand that reads “Hall” and one his right hand that reads “Samuel.”

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can by texted by sending “TIP2APD” to 847411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories