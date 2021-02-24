Help Asheville PD find wanted man Paul Lockhart

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Paul John Lockhart (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said officers need help locating a wanted man.

Police said Paul John Lockhart, 36, has three open warrants for breaking and entering after stealing electronics and stereo equipment from a location on Eagle Street.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police said Lockhart is about 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe he has been staying on Tunnel Road.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

