Help Asheville PD ID check theft suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need the public’s help to identify a suspect who they say stole checks from a mailbox.

Officers said the suspect stole checks from someone’s mailbox then created new checks using the victim’s account information. The suspect then used the fake checks to make several purchases at the Walmart on Hendersonville Road.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.   

