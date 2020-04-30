Help Asheville Police find wanted man Anthony Campbell

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a wanted man after he allegedly diverted from a customer’s path while driving for a rideshare company.
The police department received a call about the incident Monday.
The Major Crimes Unit identified Anthony Bruce Campbell, 37, as the driver, police said. He is wanted on a felony charge following the incident.
Officers described Campbell to be about 6 foot 2 inches tall and weigh approximately 225 pounds.
Police said Campbell has since been fired from his position with the rideshare company.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
If anyone with information on should call the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
The police department offered the following tips to follow when using rideshare programs:
- Confirm you’re getting in the right vehicle – Ride share programs will provide you with detailed vehicle information. Double check that the car description, license plate number and driver’s name matches the vehicle picking you up. If the vehicle description/name do not match, cancel the ride and report the incident to the ride share service.
- Share your ride in real time – Ride share services offer a “send status” feature to send your friends and/or family a map of your route and expected time of arrival.
- Ride in the rear of the vehicle – Place some distance between you and your driver by not riding in the front seat of the vehicle.
- Don’t pay in cash – Ride share programs charge rides to the riders’ credit cards, so no cash is ever exchanged. If a ride share driver asks you to pay in cash, this is a red flag and we recommend you leaving the vehicle before starting the ride.