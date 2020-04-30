Help Asheville Police find wanted man Anthony Campbell

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a wanted man after he allegedly diverted from a customer’s path while driving for a rideshare company.

The police department received a call about the incident Monday.

The Major Crimes Unit identified Anthony Bruce Campbell, 37, as the driver, police said. He is wanted on a felony charge following the incident.

Officers described Campbell to be about 6 foot 2 inches tall and weigh approximately 225 pounds.

Police said Campbell has since been fired from his position with the rideshare company.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If anyone with information on should call the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

The police department offered the following tips to follow when using rideshare programs: