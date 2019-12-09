Help Asheville Police find woman wanted for statutory rape of a child, other warrants

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Natasha Edgerton (Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a woman who they say is wanted on several warrants.

Police said Natasha Edgerton, 25, has open warrants for statutory rape of a child, two counts of larceny to remove/destruct/deactivate security device and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Edgerton is about 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

