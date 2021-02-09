Woman hit in head with bicycle at Walmart, APD need help identifying suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help identifying a suspect who they said assaulted a female on Friday.

Police said the victim was hit in the head with a bicycle in a Walmart, located at 60 Airport Road.

After the assault, the victim had to get six stitches in her head. She also had bruises and a concussion, police said.

Police said the man has brown hair and a short haircut. He was wearing a black jacket, olive colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identify is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Submit an anonymous by using the TIP2APD smartphone application or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.