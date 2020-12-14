Help Asheville Police ID bank robbery suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help identifying a suspect following a bank robbery that happened on Friday.

Police said officers responded at about 5:50 p.m. for a reported bank robbery at the Telco Community Bank, located at 1871 Hendersonville Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man demanded money from the bank staff and threatened the use of a weapon.

Police said the suspect left the bank on foot and was headed north towards the Ingles.

The suspect was described to be between 6′ and 6′ 2″ tall and to weigh about 250-275 pounds, according to the police department. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, khaki work pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identify is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.