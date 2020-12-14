Help Asheville Police ID bank robbery suspect

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bank robbery suspect (Source: Asheville PD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help identifying a suspect following a bank robbery that happened on Friday.

Police said officers responded at about 5:50 p.m. for a reported bank robbery at the Telco Community Bank, located at 1871 Hendersonville Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man demanded money from the bank staff and threatened the use of a weapon.

Police said the suspect left the bank on foot and was headed north towards the Ingles.

The suspect was described to be between 6′ and 6′ 2″ tall and to weigh about 250-275 pounds, according to the police department. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, khaki work pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identify is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories