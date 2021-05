ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a man who they said attempted to break into multiple ATMs on May 12.

Police said a man tried to break into a drive-through ATM and a walk-up ATM, located at 301 College Street.

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

The man was not successful, but he did not cause significant damage, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked called (828) 252-1110.