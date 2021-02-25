Help Asheville Police identify shooting suspect

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help identifying a suspect following a shooting on Feb. 17 that left one man injured.

7 News previously reported on the shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex, located on South French Broad Avenue.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Mission Hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect is between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall. He has medium length black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the suspect or who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. To submit a tip anonymously, use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or text TIP2APD to 847411.

