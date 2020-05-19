Help Asheville Police identify stabbing suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help identifying someone who they believe was involved in a stabbing last month.

According to the police department, the stabbing happened on April 29 in front of the French Broad Food Co-Op, located at 90 Biltmore Avenue.

The victim told officers they did not know the suspect. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries for treatment.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect appears to be a white man who was wearing pointed toe western style boots.

Anyone with information about the person’s identify should contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, the police department said. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.