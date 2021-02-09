Help Buncombe Co. deputies find an indecent liberties with a minor suspect

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Ruben Cobos Zarate (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies need help locating a suspect who has been charged with indecent liberties of a minor.

Deputies said Ruben Cobos Zarate, 33, is about 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a white 2010 Cadillac Escalade with Tennessee license plate “9T41Y0.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

