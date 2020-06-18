Live Now
Help City of Anderson Police ID suspect following car fire

WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials need help identifying a man after a surveillance video shows him lighting on vehicle on fire.

Police said the man was carrying a jug of liquid down the street before he poured the liquid over the vehicle and set it on fire.

The video showed the man man running away from the burning vehicle.

Police said the man was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

