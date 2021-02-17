Help deputies identify suspects following armed robberies in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies need help identifying suspects following two armed robberies at different gas stations.

Deputies said the armed robberies happened between Feb. 9 and Feb. 14 at the Shell Station, located on Highway 8, and the Spinxx, located on Highway 86.

The suspects may be connected to two other armed robberies in Williamston and Seneca, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405.

