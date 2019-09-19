Help Forest City PD identify 2 persons of interest

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City Police need help identifying two people following an incident at a Dollar General.

Police responded Saturday at about 8:22 p.m. to the store on S. Church Street for a reported assault and larceny.

The woman had brownish-red hair and was wearing a pink shirt and dark pants, police said. The man had brown hair and was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with a design on them.

Anyone with information about the individuals should contact Officer Dakotah Thomas at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.