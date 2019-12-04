Help GCSO ID suspects following armed robbery at gas station on Poinsett HWY

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help identifying two people following an armed robbery at a gas station on Poinsett Highway.

Deputies said the armed robbery happened on Nov. 22 at the Speedway, located at 2500 Poinsett Hwy.

The suspects were armed with handguns when they went into the store and detained money, according to the sheriff’s office. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator East at (864) 467-5287 or call Crime Stoppers at (864) 233-7463 and reference case #19-202155.