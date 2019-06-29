Help Greer PD find man wanted for grand larceny

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police have been looking for a man wanted for grand larceny.

Police reports said Bryson Anthony Porter, 23, of Woodruff, is wanted after stealing a shoe box, which contained a woman’s purse, a Ruger 9mm and $3,500 cash.

The victim told police that Porter was at her house on May 23 when she went to take a shower, according to the incident report. When she got out of the shower, he was gone and so was her shoe box.

Police said he was last seen at Ma and Me’s off of Lister Road.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police department.