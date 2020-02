Patty McAbee (Source: Greer PD)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police need help finding a woman wanted.

Police said Patty Ann McAbee, or Patty Sizemore, is wanted for accessory before the fact to a felony, kidnapping and conspiracy.

According to the police department, she was involved in an incident back in December when one person was stabbed.

Police believe she may be in the Greenville or Spartanburg area.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Prino at (864) 968-7018.