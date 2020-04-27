Help investigators identify suspects following armed robbery at Lil’ Cricket on Augusta Rd

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying three people who they say robbed a convenience store last week.

Investigators said three people wearing masks went to the Lil’ Cricket, located at 5301 Old Augusta Road, on April 20 at about 10:20 p.m. One least one person had a gun.

The suspects forcefully stole cash and various items from the store, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has asked for anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects to call Investigator East at (864) 467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

