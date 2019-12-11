1  of  10
Closings
Biltmore Tutoring and Test Prep Buncombe County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools Transylvania County Schools

Help Laurens Co. deputies ID suspect following armed robbery at Dollar General

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County deputies need help identifying a suspect following an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Laurens.

Deputies said the robbery happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General, located at 19080 Highway 221 North.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robber was armed and got away with a substantial amount of money.

A K9 Unit was used in an attempt to locate the individual.

Anyone with information should contact Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523 or CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME.

Last night at approximately 10PM, an Armed Robbery occurred at the Dollar General located at 19080 Hwy 221 North in…

Posted by Laurens County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store