Help Laurens Co. deputies ID suspect following armed robbery at Dollar General

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County deputies need help identifying a suspect following an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Laurens.

Deputies said the robbery happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General, located at 19080 Highway 221 North.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robber was armed and got away with a substantial amount of money.

A K9 Unit was used in an attempt to locate the individual.

Anyone with information should contact Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523 or CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME.