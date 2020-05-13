Help McDowell Co. deputies find 3 wanted for questioning in a stolen check scam

Terri Allen, Russell Welch and Amy Ramsey (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies need help finding three people who are wanted for questioning in a stolen check scam.

Deputies said a man reported someone stole multiple checks from his home in Marion on Feb. 22.

The sheriff’s office has been looking for Terri Jo Allen, 42, Russell Andrew Welch, 42, and Amy Ramsey after a man reported multiple checks were stolen from his home in Marion on Feb. 22.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Robert Watson at (828) 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 652-7463. To text tips, text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

