Help police find suspect accused of setting man on fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police need help finding a man who has been accused of lighting another man on fire.

Police said Robert Charles Austin, 66, of Asheville, has been charged with attempted first degree murder following an investigation of a fired early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Tunnel Road.

We previously reported a 58-year-old man was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. after someone poured an “accelerant” on him and then lit the substance.

Police described Austin to be about 6 feet tall and weigh approximately 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a viking on his left forearm and a wizard on his right forearm.

Austin is believed to be homeless and has been known to frequent the area near the Veterans Restoration Quarters at 1329 of Tunnel Road, police said.

Police also need help locating two potential witnesses. Police said they are looking for the drivers of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty SUV. Neither driver is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Austin’s whereabouts or the potential witnesses should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.