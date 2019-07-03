Help police identify man following attempted armed robbery in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police need help identifying a man following an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on John B White Sr Boulevard.

Police said a man went into the Marathon gas station at about 10:35 p.m. Monday, pointed a small handgun at an employee and told her to give him money or he would shoot.

The cashier ran out the side door and the robber ran out the front door without any items or cash, according to the police report.

One of the witnesses inside of the store locked the door after the man ran out and called 911, according to the report.

A forensics team and a K9 Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about the robbery or man’s identity should contact the police department.