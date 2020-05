RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies need help finding a stolen motorcycle and trailer.

Deputies said a 2015 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle and a 2016 Neo Enclosed Trailer were reported stolen on May 9 at about 10:11 p.m. from a home on Union Road near Highway 108 in Rutherford.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the missing items should contact Detective Ellenburg at (828) 286-2911, (828) 287-6247 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477.