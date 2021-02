SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police Department officials said officers need help identifying the suspects following an armed robbery at a gas station.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday at about 1:15 a.m. at the Save More/Marathon gas station, located at 671 Bypass 123 in Seneca.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Mike Teramano at (864) 973-3228 or mteramano@senecapd.com.