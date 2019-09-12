Henderson Co. deputies seize 140 grams of meth during traffic stop

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Union officers seized approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine Tuesday during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crime suppression unit stopped a vehicle on Boylston Highway in the Mills River Community.

During the stop, detectives arrested Jose Mario Garcia-Vazquez, of Arden, after officers found about 5 ounces of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia-Vazquez has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center where he is being held under a $20,500 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The HCSO Drug Enforcement Team assisted with the seizure.

