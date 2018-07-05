Home invasion on Alma Byrd Ln in Spartanburg

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Two men tried to force their way in to a home, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

It happened July 5 around 2:10 a.m.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Alma Byrd Lane for a home invasion in progress.

The victim said he was able to keep the men out and shut the door.

He said he was on the couch when someone knocked on the door.

When he answered there was a woman wearing a purple dress.

She asked him about a person he didn't recognize.

He told her he didn't know the person and closed the door.

A few seconds after he shut the door there was another knock.

He opened the door and two men he didn't know tried to force their way inside.

After a struggle he was able to push the door closed.

The victim said he thought one of the men were armed because they said something about shooting him.

If you have any information on this incident call Spartanburg Police.