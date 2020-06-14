1 in custody after security guard shot, killed in Greenville, homicide investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a security guard was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a bar in Greenville.

Officers responded to The Coliseum at 528 Haywood Rd. at about 1:35 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to Greenville Police, Deyarian Nikali Abercrombie, 33, of Greenville, was working as a security guard at the bar when the shooting happened.

Police said Abercrombie asked a man to leave several times due to his state of intoxication.

After being denied service, the man went to his vehicle and got a gun, police said.

Police said he walked back into the bar through the rear entrance, and surveillance video showed the man shoot at Abercrombie multiple times. The man then left in an SUV.

Abercrombie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody Monday morning.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 23-CRIME.