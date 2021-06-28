Police: Man faces murder charges following double-homicide in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Greenwood after an early morning shooting.

The incident happened on Jones Street Monday at about 12:30 a.m., leaving two women dead, according to Greenwood Police.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 23-year-old Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks, of Donalds, and 22-year-old Kyndall Ayanna Curry, of Ware Shoals. They appeared to have been shot

while sitting in a parked vehicle outside a residence on Jones Street, according to the coroner.

After further investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. Detectives learned one of the victims had ongoing issues with the father of her child.

Police said Cassius Marcello Broadwater, Jr. was located and arrested at about 8 a.m. He has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

“Domestic Violence is one of the leading factors that contribute to homicides both in our state and in our country. Please, if you know someone who is trapped in an abusive or unhealthy relationship, speak up. You could be saving a life,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

