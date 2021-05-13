Indiana man receives 10-year prison sentence for assaulting officers at GSP

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after assaulting two police officers at the airport.

The solicitor’s office said Steven Charles Flaim, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery.

On August 7, 2020, two GSP International Airport Police Department officers attempted to question Flaim about stealing doughnuts from the Dunkin Donuts, according to the solicitor’s office.

According to the press release, Flaim resisted arrest, repeatedly punched both officers in the face and attempted to grab a TASER from one of the officer’s belts.

An airport employee helped the officers use pepper spray to slow Flaim, according to the solicitor’s office.

Flaim walked to the parking garage, while ignoring the officers’ commands. Flaim then refused to comply and started walking towards the officers. One of the officers pulled their deputy-issued handgun and ordered Flaim to stop, according to the solicitor’s office. Flaim was taken into custody without further issue.

The officers were take to the hospital for their injuries, according to the release.

Flaim’s criminal history includes convictions for possession of marijuana, theft, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of a narcotic, carrying a handgun with no license, criminal trespass and violation of probation, according to the solicitor’s office.