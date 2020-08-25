2 shot in parking lot at Spartanburg apartment complex, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night outside of an apartment complex in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:46pm in a parking lot between two buildings at the Victoria Gardens Apartments on Howard Street.

Officers said one victim was found on the porch of a home on Fremont Avenue.

A second victim was shot in the upper back and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police said.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories