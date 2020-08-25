2 shot in parking lot at Spartanburg apartment complex, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night outside of an apartment complex in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:46pm in a parking lot between two buildings at the Victoria Gardens Apartments on Howard Street.

Officers said one victim was found on the porch of a home on Fremont Avenue.

A second victim was shot in the upper back and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police said.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.