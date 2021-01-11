Jonesville man faces attempted murder charges following shooting at home in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Jonesville man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at his girlfriend’s parents’ home on Friday afternoon.

According to the incident report, Quenterous D. “Little Drew” Jeter, 25, of Jonesville, was at his girlfriend’s parents’ house, located on Peacewood Drive in Union, when he asked for a ride to the store. No one wanted to give Jeter a ride, and he walked to the store.

When Jeter returned from the store, he was angry and began yelling at his girlfriend’s mother about having to walk to the store. He said he was going to gather his belongings and leave, according to the incident report.

The mother told him to leave, but he then refused, according to the report.

RELATED STORY: Jonesville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

The mother’s husband woke up and told Jeter to leave. The two began to argue, and Jeter pulled out a black handgun started shooting at him, the incident report said.

The incident report said Jeter then grabbed the mother by her clothes and continued shooting. The mother was able to push Jeter away and grab a kitchen knife before calling 911.

The mother told officers Jeter left the house and chased her daughter, who was running to the neighbor’s house. The mother said Jeter continued to shoot towards the house while running away, according to the incident report.

The girlfriend told officers she ran toward the neighbor’s house when she saw Jeter had a gun, the incident report said. She said she saw Jeter chasing her, but she was able to hide from him.

Officers responded to the home at about 2:30 p.m. to find Jeter was no longer there. While officers were at the home, deputies were able to locate Jeter near a residence on Sardis Road, according to the incident report.

Jeter has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping. He was booked into the Union County Detention without bond.

7 News previously reported Jeter was charged with attempted murder back in 2015.