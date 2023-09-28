PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile was injured during a shooting Tuesday evening and now the suspect is behind bars.

According to the Pacolet Police Department, officers responded at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening to Montgomery Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a juvenile shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested and charged, Zackeri Wilson, 19, of Pacolet, with attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The police chief said the shooting happened as a result of a conflict.

This incident remains under investigation.