GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police have been investigating after a juvenile was stabbed Sunday afternoon during a fight.

Police said officers responded at about 3:25 p.m. after a group of people got into a fight in the 100 block of Broadus Street.

One person was stabbed and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, according to police.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Greer Police will continue to investigate.

