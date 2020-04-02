Kentucky man admits to killing girlfriend following arrest in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials Kentucky man was arrested Wednesday after deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in Chesnee.

Deputies responded at about 5:40 p.m. to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 7700 block of Parris Bridge Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the driver, Anthony Daryl Hall, 35, of Wellington, Kentucy, near the intersection of Highway 11 and Ivey Road.

While deputies were questioning Hall, he told them he did not know where he was and that he had killed his girlfriend on March 27 at a home in Menifee County, according to arrest warrants. He also told them burned her 2013 Chevy Tahoe car in Morgan County, Kentucky.

Deputies notified Kentucky State Police. Police confirmed the woman, Jodi L. Stapleton, 35, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, had been reported missing.

Jodi Stapleton (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Hall provided officers with additional information about the murder. Kentucky State Police officers were able to locate Stableton’s body and her burned vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest warrants said her body found was found at his address.

According to the arrest warrant, Hall and Stapleton had an on and off relationship.

Kentucky State Police charged Hall with murder – domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies continued to investigate the area where Hall was located and found he broke into two vehicles near the intersection of Highway 11 and Ivey Road.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Hall with two counts of car breaking and fugitive from justice. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Hall will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m.