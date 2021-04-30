Large amount of drugs seized after joint investigation in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after they seized a large amount of methamphetamine and a firearm following a joint investigation Wednesday.

Deputies said Brian Keith Cole was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia following the execution of a search warrant on Graham Farm Trail in Forest City.

The sheriff’s office seized 349 grams methamphetamine, a 9mm pistol, $895, 6.77 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was given a $292,500 bond and is being considered by Department of Homeland Security for Federal prosecution.

While deputies were executing the search warrant, a Marcy Dawn Vickers pulled into the driveway of the home.

A K9 was deployed to sniff Vickers’ vehicle and indicated the smell of illegal narcotics. The deputies located approximately 1,135 grams of methamphetamine along with $7,110 inside the vehicle.

Deputies said Vickers is a suspect in an ongoing Federal Investigation and was released on the scene.

Forest City Police Department Rutherford County Sheriff Office with assistance of Department of Homeland Security (HSI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Forest City Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and Rutherford County Sheriff Office Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) assisted in the operation.