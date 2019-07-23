Laurens Co. man accused of practicing law without a license

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michel Diago (Source: Laurens Co. Detention Center)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens County man was arrested Tuesday and charged for practicing law without a license.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Michel V. Diago, 76, pretended to be a lawyer and handled a number of adoption and naturalization cases.

Diago received more than $81,000 over three years for those services, according to SLED.

Diago has been charged with practice of law without a license and breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value of $10,000 or more.

He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

