Suspect in domestic disturbance, kidnapping in Greenville taken into custody in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed a wanted suspect out of Greenville was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office officials said officers responded at about 1:54 p.m. to the area of North Old Laurens Road and Curry’s Lake Road in Gray Court for a reported domestic situation happening on the side of the road.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate the victim. The suspect had left the area.

Greenville Police Department officials said officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance on Villa Road in Greenville on Monday, but when they got to the scene those involved in the incident had left and a be on the lookout was issued on the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody in Laurens County, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Greenville Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Darius Quinard Carlisle. Carlisle has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence high and aggravated, and first degree burglary.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said Carlisle has been charged with domestic violence and kidnapping. He was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

Gray Court-Owings Elementary & Middle School was on a ‘lockout’ as law enforcement searched nearby.