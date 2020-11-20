LCSO: Wanted man Tracy Parsons taken into custody

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Honea Path, was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. following a pursuit and a traffic stop near SC 252 and Newly Ferry Road.

Parsons has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, financial transaction card theft, driving under suspension and resisting arrest, according to the Laurens County Detention Center.

Below Sheriff Reynolds comments on the arrest:

Sheriff Reynolds thanked Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and West Virginia for their assistance with the case.