Letter 'C' stolen from downtown sports shop sign, Clemson City Police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) - Clemson City Police need help finding out who stole the big letter "C" off of The Tiger Sports Shop downtown.

Police said on Facebook, that they also caused damage to other letters on the sports shop while trying to take it down.

The whole area has cameras and that there will soon be surveillance footage, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call (864) 624-2000.